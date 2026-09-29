4 CISF Personnel, Including Officer, Killed In J&K’s Kathua After Jawan Opens Fire; What Triggered The Altercation?

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including two officers, were killed in a firing incident at Mashka village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, according to police sources. The incident reportedly followed a heated argument between two CISF personnel deployed at the Sewa III project near the Himachal Pradesh border. According to reports, an argument broke out between the personnel over an unspecified issue, following which one of them allegedly opened fire on his colleagues. Four personnel were killed in the firing.

CISF Personnel Deployed At Sewa III Project

The deceased personnel were reportedly deployed to provide security at the Sewa III project in Mashka village, located in Basohli near the Himachal Pradesh border. The incident reportedly took place after a confrontation among the personnel. The exact reason behind the argument has not yet been officially established.

Four Personnel Killed In Firing

Following the heated exchange, Head Constable C. Abdesh Kumar opened fire with his service weapon, resulting in the deaths of four personnel, including Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey (Company Commander), Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Sanjeev Kumar, and Constable Mohd. Rafiq.

Senior Officers Rush To Spot

Soon after information about the firing reached authorities, a police team from Basohli rushed to the incident site. Senior officers also reached the location to assess the situation and oversee the initial investigation. Officials are now examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including what led to the argument and the sequence of events before the firing. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. Authorities are expected to establish the exact circumstances of the incident as the probe progresses.

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