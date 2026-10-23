4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured After Tyre Burst Causes Driver to Lose Control of Car Carrying Khatu Shyam Pilgrims, Locals Alert Police

Four people lost their lives, and two others were seriously injured in a car accident that took place on Rajasthan’s Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway (NH-148) on Friday morning. The accident occurred near Raisar around 6 am. It happened due to a tyre burst that caused the driver to lose control. According to the reports, the victims were returning home to Agra after visiting Khatu Shyam. As the tyres burst, the car veered off the road and fell into a ditch. In this accident, six people were trapped or injured.

After hearing the noise, the local residents rushed to help and alerted the police. Immediately, rescue efforts were started to ensure all the passengers got out of the damaged vehicle. The two injured men were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary.

Tyre Burst Suspected to Have Caused the Crash

Raisar Police Station Officer Rajpal Singh said a tyre burst was the primary cause of the accident. The deceased have been identified as Atul, Rupesh, Mukul and Shiva. All four were residents of Agra and were returning from their pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam when tragedy struck. The two injured passengers have been identified as Rahul and Arpit. Both sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Police are handling the case and have taken steps to clear the accident site.

Highway Traffic Hit After Car Falls Into Ditch

The accident also disrupted traffic on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway. A long queue of vehicles formed on both sides of the road as rescue operations continued. The traffic jam lasted for around an hour. Police later cleared the congestion and used a crane to pull the car out of the ditch. Commuters faced delays until the rescue operation was completed and traffic movement returned to normal.

Another Accident Reported in Dausa

In a separate accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, a loading tempo travelling from Delhi to Kota overturned into a ditch. Five people were injured in the incident. The two accidents have drawn attention to road safety risks on routes passing through the region.