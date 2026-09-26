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Home > Regionals News > 4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

Four people were killed and five injured after a container carrying gelatin sticks exploded during welding work at a workshop in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. Police are probing how the explosives reached the site.

4 killed, 5 injured as Yavatmal welding workshop explodes (Photo: X)
4 killed, 5 injured as Yavatmal welding workshop explodes (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 22:45 IST

Four people were killed and five others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a welding workshop in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Saturday. The blast took place at a workshop on Dhanaki Road in Umarkhed. According to police, a metal container carrying gelatin sticks, attached to a tractor, exploded. The blast triggered a fire, trapping several people at the workshop and leaving them with severe burn injuries.

Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside The Tractor?

The presence of gelatin sticks in the metal box in the tractor is an important aspect of the investigation. The police are trying to find out why the gelatin sticks were transported in the tractor and where they were bought.

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The police are looking into the reasons why the explosion took place while welding. They are finding out whether the necessary safety rules were observed in the workshop.

The fire badly injured several people at the workshop. Four people later died from their burn injuries, while five others were injured. A police officer from Umarkhed said, “Four people were killed and five others injured in the accident.”

Locals Rushed Injured To Hospital

Citizens residing in the neighbourhood of the workshop gathered on the site after hearing the sound of the explosion. The injured people were rescued by the locals and taken to the Umarkhed sub-district hospital for initial treatment.

Some of the injured were transferred to another hospital for further treatment. The police officers also arrived at the scene of the explosion and started collecting evidence from the site.

Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside The Tractor?

The presence of gelatin sticks in the metal box in the tractor is an important aspect of the investigation. The police are trying to find out why the gelatin sticks were transported in the tractor and where they were bought.

The police are looking into the reasons why the explosion took place while welding. They are finding out whether the necessary safety rules were observed in the workshop.

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4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?
Tags: maharashtra

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4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

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4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

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4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?
4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?
4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?
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4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

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