4 Die, 3 Injured As Live Power Cable Falls On Sleeping Youths Inside Ganesh Pandal In Madhya Pradesh

Four men died and three others were injured after a live electricity cable allegedly snapped and fell on them while they were sleeping at a Ganesh festival pandal in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district. The incident took place in Hirapur village of Nainpur, around 50 km from the district headquarters.

Eight Youngsters Were Sleeping at Pandal

According to reports, members of the organising committee had returned to the village after immersing the Ganesh idol. Following the immersion procession, eight youngsters reportedly stayed back and slept on the ground inside the festival pandal. The men were asleep when the electricity cable reportedly broke and fell on them. Since they were sleeping on the ground, they were unable to immediately react when the live wire came into contact with them.

Power Supply Resumed After Cable Snapped

Preliminary information suggests that a short circuit may have caused the power cable to snap and fall on the victims. The men were reportedly electrocuted when the power supply resumed while the live cable was lying on the ground. Four of the men died in the incident, while three others sustained injuries. Some of those present reportedly managed to escape after noticing the danger.

Probe Underway Into Tragic Incident

The incident has raised questions about electrical safety arrangements around temporary festival structures. Authorities are expected to examine the condition of the power line and determine what caused the cable to break. The injured were taken for medical treatment, while the deaths have shocked residents of Hirapur village. Further details about the victims and the exact circumstances leading to the cable snapping are awaited as the investigation continues.

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