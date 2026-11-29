At least four people were killed and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar area on Sunday morning, triggering panic in the locality. According to reports, the fire erupted in the parking area of a house located in Gali No. 11, near Unity Mall in Shahdara district. The incident occurred during the early hours, when several people were inside the building. The blaze reportedly started on the ground floor, where an e-rickshaw charging station was operating. The residential building was spread over approximately 60 square yards.

Fire Services Rush Three Fire Engines to Spot

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services received information about the incident at around 4:13 am on Sunday. Following the emergency call, three fire service vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location. The response team included one water engine, one water bowser and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV). Firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to control the blaze and rescue people trapped inside the building.

#WATCH | Delhi | Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena says, “A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene—specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar—it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken…Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected…” — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

6 People Rescued, 4 Die

During the rescue operation, six people who were trapped on the upper floor of the building were safely brought out and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital for medical assistance. However, the incident took a tragic turn as four of the rescued occupants succumbed to their injuries. The remaining two people sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The deaths have cast a shadow of grief over the locality, while the incident has raised concerns about fire safety in residential buildings where commercial activities, including e-rickshaw charging, are being carried out.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Ascertained

Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the fire are awaited. Authorities are expected to examine the cause of the blaze and determine how it spread through the building. More information regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured is awaited.

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