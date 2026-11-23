Four people, including two children and two women, were killed after a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Two others suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The accident took place near Chhataikara, near Shriram Dharam Kanta, when a speeding Maruti Swift car crashed into a truck parked along the roadside. The impact was so severe that four occupants of the car died on the spot.

According to initial reports, the victims were devotees from Madhya Pradesh who travelled to the region to visit Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari Temple. They were reportedly on their way to Vrindavan after performing the Govardhan Giriraj Parikrama when the accident took place.

Two other passengers in the car were seriously injured and were rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident has raised questions over the parking of heavy vehicles on the national highway. The truck involved in the collision was reportedly parked on the highway in front of Shriram Dharam Kanta. Questions are raised about negligence by authorities in taking action against such unauthorised parking on the highways.

The collision triggered panic at the spot, with police reaching the scene. The tragedy has turned what was meant to be a religious visit into a devastating loss for the families of the victims.