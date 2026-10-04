4 Killed In Uttar Pradesh As Army Ambulance Carrying Soldier’s Mortal Remains Rams Into Truck

Four people were killed after an Army ambulance carrying the mortal remains of a martyred Subedar Major crashed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. The accident took place around 8 am near kilometre 79.6 in the Haliyapur area, close to the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border. The ambulance was transporting the mortal remains of Shaheed Subedar Major Satyawan from Chandigarh to his native place in Deoria when the fatal crash occurred.

Ambulance Rams Into Truck In Uttar Pradesh

According to police, the ambulance went out of control near Haliyapur and crashed into a truck parked on the roadside. The collision was so powerful that the ambulance was badly damaged. The initial information identified the deceased as the ambulance driver Jaspal, Satyawan’s son Gaurav Singh, his brother Rajan Chaudhary and nephew Ram Samujh Singh. Jaspal and Gaurav Singh died at the spot, while Rajan Chaudhary and Ram Samujh Singh succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Ayodhya district.

Mortal Remains Of Martyred Subedar Major Kept At Police Station

The mortal remains of Shaheed Subedar Major Satyawan have been kept respectfully at the Haliyapur police station premises. Satyawan was reportedly a resident of Galia Dudhela village under Rudrapur police station in Deoria district. The family members were taking his mortal remains from Chandigarh to his native place when the accident occurred.

Police Begin Legal Proceedings

Following the accident, a relief team reached the spot and began rescue operations. Police took the bodies into custody and started the required legal proceedings. The families of the four deceased have been informed about the tragedy. Officials are continuing to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the ambulance losing control and crashing on the expressway.

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