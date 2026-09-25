4-Year-Old Bitten by Snake, Given ‘Dog Bite’ Injection? UP Child Now Fighting for Life in Sambhal ICU

A serious case of medical negligence from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, where a four-year-old boy was taken to the District Joint Hospital after being bitten by a snake. According to the child’s family, doctors allegedly gave him an anti-rabies injection rather than anti-venom, which is a medicine used to treat snake venom.

The family also claimed that the child’s condition deteriorated after returning home and the child started vomiting after being given the prescribed medicine.

Child’s Condition Worsens After Treatment

The boy was initially treated at the district hospital for the snakebite. He was returned home after receiving treatment and medicines. However, as the family reached home, the child’s condition started worsening later in the evening. The four-year-old started vomiting after taking the medicine.

The family started concerning about the child’s condition, so they rushed him back to the district hospital. Doctors reportedly examined him and referred him to a higher centre after finding his condition serious. Thereafter, the family took the child to a private hospital for further treatment.

Four-Year-Old Admitted to ICU

At the private hospital, doctors reportedly examined the child and confirmed that he had suffered a snakebite. The boy, identified as four-year-old Adib, was subsequently admitted to the ICU due to his serious condition.

His treatment is currently underway. According to the family, there has been no significant improvement in his condition so far. The case has raised questions over the treatment allegedly provided at the government hospital.

Hospital Yet to Respond to Allegations

The family has made a serious allegation that the child was given an anti-rabies injection in place of anti-venom at the District Joint Hospital. However, there is currently no official statement from the hospital administration confirming or rejecting the allegation.

The exact details of the treatment can only be established after the hospital’s response and a review of the child’s medical records. The case has also brought renewed attention to the need for timely and correct treatment in snakebite cases.