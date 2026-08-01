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Home > Regionals News > 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks

4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks

A 4-year-old child died after falling into an uncovered pump pit in Noida Sector 123. Angry locals demand accountability from civic authorities.

4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 21:28 IST

Noida is increasingly being described as a hazard zone, as multiple people have reportedly lost their lives in recent months after falling into open drains and uncovered pits across the city. In a tragic incident on Saturday near Parthala Gol Chakkar in Noida’s Sector 123, a young boy died after falling into an uncovered, water-filled pump pit. Police have registered a case, and a formal investigation is currently underway.  

Tragic Accident in Noida Sector 123

According to the police, the deceased child—identified as Firoz Alam (alias Golu), son of Murajuddin—accidentally slipped into a water-filled excavation pit near a jhuggi-jhopri (slum) cluster in Sector 123. Reports indicate that the boy had walked over to the area to drink water when the accident occurred. Local residents pointed out that no personnel or officials from the Noida Authority were present at the site at the time of the incident. 

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Police Action and Case Registration

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team was dispatched to the scene immediately. Officers recovered the boy and rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.  Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings. Following the completion of the inquest formalities, the body was handed over to the grieving family, and the child’s last rites have since been performed.  

Growing Anger Among Local Residents

The child’s death has left his family devastated and sparked widespread anger among local residents. The fatal accident has raised serious concerns regarding uncovered pump pits and the systemic lack of safety measures at municipal construction sites.  This tragedy is not an isolated event. Following similar fatal accidents in recent months, public outrage continues to build over inadequate safety precautions and neglected infrastructure across Noida.   

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4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks
Tags: Civic negligence open drains Noidahome-hero-pos-2Noida Authority open pit safetyNoida open pit child deathNoida Sector 123 pump pit accidentParthala Gol Chakkar Noida news

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4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Pit In Noida; 3rd Incident In Recent Weeks
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