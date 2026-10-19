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Home > Regionals News > 4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened

4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle near Hanuman Temple in Noida’s Baraula village on October 19. Police have seized the vehicle, detained the driver and launched an investigation.

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Scorpio in Noida (Photo: X)
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Scorpio in Noida (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 18:19 IST

A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle near Hanuman Temple in Baraula village, Noida, on October 19. The child was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The tragic accident has left his family devastated, while police have detained the driver and seized the vehicle involved.

Noida Accident Near Baraula Hanuman Temple Claims Child’s Life

According to preliminary police information, the accident took place near the Hanuman idol in Baraula village, under Sector 49 police station limits. The child was struck by a vehicle bearing registration number UP16EY5007.

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Information circulating on social media identified the vehicle as a Scorpio. However, the exact circumstances leading to the accident have yet to be established. Despite being rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention, the four-year-old could not be saved.

Police Seize Scorpio, Detain Driver After Fatal Accident

Following the incident, Sector 49 police took the vehicle into their custody and detained the driver. An FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by the victim’s family. Police have also completed the inquest proceedings and sent the child’s body for a post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Speed and Circumstances Under Investigation

Key details about the accident remain unclear, including the vehicle’s speed and the precise sequence of events before the collision. These details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Police have not yet established the exact cause of the crash, and further findings will be needed to determine the circumstances in which the child was hit.

Noida Accident Raises Concerns Over Child Safety on Roads

The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks faced by pedestrians, particularly young children, in densely populated neighbourhoods. Areas around villages, temples and residential streets often see a mix of pedestrian and vehicle movement, making cautious driving essential. The investigation will establish how the accident occurred and what further legal action may follow.

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4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Baraula Newschild deathhome-hero-pos-2Noida accidentNoida newsroad accidentroad safetySector 49up news

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4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened

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4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened

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4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened
4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened
4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened
4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened
4-Year-Old Dies After Hit By Scorpio Near Baraula Hanuman Temple in Noida, Police Detained Driver, Here’s What Happened

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