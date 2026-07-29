4-Year-Old Girl Abused in School Washroom in Rajasthan, Police Launch Hunt for Accused

A four-year-old girl reportedly underwent sexual abuse at the private school in the washroom of Rajasthan’s town of Makrana in Didwana Kuchaman district, the police confirmed. This incident occurred on Monday, which led to widespread anger among people of the locality.

As per reports by the police, the little girl was having pain in her abdomen after she returned home from school. Her parents took her to a private hospital, where during the initial medical tests, sexual assault was suspected. Following this, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Parbatsar police station.

FIR Mentions Child’s Statement

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the girl’s mother told police that her daughter said an “uncle” took her to the school washroom. The child alleged that the man molested her and attempted to sexually assault her. Circle Officer Vicky Nagpal confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

Locals Protest, Demand Immediate Arrest

Following the reported incident, protests erupted Tuesday evening after the story broke out around the town. Many residents showed up outside the school and demanded that the accused be immediately arrested.

Police officials, including Circle Officer Vicky Nagpal, Makrana Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar and other officials, arrived at the scene and subsequently cleared the road blockade.

According to Officer Vicky Nagpal, police squads have been organised to apprehend the accused. He further stated that more legal steps would be decided upon based on the results of the medical report and other investigations.

Ashok Gehlot Calls Incident ‘Shocking’

Rajasthan’s Former CM Ashok Gehlot termed the case “shocking” on X. He demanded that the case be transferred to the case officer scheme so that it can be investigated and tried quickly.

He also added that the government must take the most severe action against the accused through fast-track courts and also ensure full support to the victim’s family members.

Gehlot also added that the foremost duty of any government is to protect the safety of girls and accused the BJP-led state government that it had failed to create a proper environment for girls’ education.