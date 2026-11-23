A young girl went missing from her house one Saturday morning. A team of dogs guided the police to a locked room in a neighbour’s house, and the discovery made in the room has made the villagers outraged.

A Girl Goes Missing In Bhud

On Saturday, November 21, a four-year-old girl by name Manya went missing from her house in Bhud in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. This happened around 11 am.

Her parents went around looking for her in the locality. As she could not be located, they informed the police about it.

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बुलंदशहर में 4 साल की मासूम बच्ची मान्या की तंत्र मंत्र के लिए हत्या कर दी गई।पहले वो लापता हुई। फिर थोड़ा दूर किराए पर रहने वाली सोनाली के कमरे में बच्ची की लाश मिली। वहां बिस्तर के चारों तरफ खड़िया से कुछ आकृतियाँ बनी हुई थीं।परिजन इंसाफ की मांग कर रहे हैं https://t.co/uMNHItOHSy — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) November 22, 2026

Police Launch Search

The police arrived in the area and began the search operation. They examined various places in the neighbourhood and reviewed the CCTV footage to see if she was far away.

It has been reported that the CCTV footage revealed that she was in the vicinity and there was nothing to indicate that she went to a far off place.

The Dog Squad’s Trail

Police brought in a dog squad. The dog led the team to a locked room in a nearby house, which was rented to a woman. The house belongs to a local man, and is around 40 metres from the girl’s home.

Police broke open the door and found the child’s body inside.

The Woman Detained

Police detained the woman who was living in the room, and are questioning her. She is reportedly someone who practises occult rituals. That description comes from reports and police, and has not been proven. She has not been charged in the details available, and her side has not been reported.

What The Police Suspect

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said that, based on the circumstances at the scene, there is a preliminary suspicion that the child was smothered to death in connection with occult practices. He said the motive has not yet been established.

The suspected link to occult practices is yet to be confirmed. Police said they are looking at all aspects of the case.

Post Mortem And Next Steps

The child’s body has been sent for a post mortem. Police said further legal action will follow, based on the investigation and the post mortem findings.

Anger On Delhi Road

News of the death angered the girl’s family and the residents of the area. They gathered at the spot and protested, demanding strict action against the woman they suspect. They blocked Delhi Road.

Police reached the site and tried to calm the protesters. Officials said the law and order situation remained under control.

What Happens Next?

What will the post mortem say about the cause and the time of death? Will police formally arrest the woman and register a murder case, or will the questioning lead somewhere else? Is there truly any link to occult practices, or is it only a suspicion? And will the family and neighbours accept police findings, or will the protests continue? Police have not said.