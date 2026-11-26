Four young men were killed in a suspected gang-war at Milan Dhaba near the Kharawar police post in Rohtak district of Haryana late on Wednesday night. The brazen shooting triggered panic among customers many of whom saved their lives by taking cover under the tables. A CCTV footage of the crime scene has also emerged on social media showing dead bodies around the dining tables.

Eyewitnesses reports say three of the victims were shot dead while sitting at a dining table, while the fourth managed to escape from the spot. However, he was later chased by the attackers and shot dead. The assailants reportedly arrived in a Maruti Swift car and opened indiscriminate fire on the victims.

Some reports suggest that the assailants allegedly continued to roam around the dhaba after killing the four men. The incident triggered chaos and panic as diners scrambling for their lives.

The attack took place at around midnight when people were having food at the dhaba.

All the victims are said to be from different arts of Haryana. Following the reports of firing, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Rohtak Range Inspector General (IG) Hamid Akhtar, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Purohit and police from other police stations also reached the spot to review the situation.

According to police officials, the killings could be a result of a gang rivalry. Police officials say they have deployed to identify and apprehend the attackers.