4 Youths Filming Reel Beside Their Parked Scorpio In Kashi Run Over By Truck; 2 Fall From Overbridge, All Die

Four people were killed and four others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a Scorpio on the Rupapur highway overbridge in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. According to reports, the eight occupants of the SUV were returning from a pilgrimage to the Vindhyavasini Devi temple in Mirzapur when they stopped on the overbridge to make a social media reel. The accident occurred around 6 am when a truck coming from Prayagraj hit the Scorpio from behind. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the collision.

Scorpio Occupants Were Making Reel on Overbridge

According to preliminary information, eight young men from Shivpur had travelled to Mirzapur to seek the blessings of Goddess Vindhyavasini. While returning from the pilgrimage, they stopped their Scorpio on the Rupapur overbridge, reportedly to record a reel. While the young men were gathered around the vehicle, a speeding truck approaching from Prayagraj crashed into the SUV from behind. The impact left several people crushed beneath the vehicles, while two young men reportedly fell from the overbridge onto the road below.

Four Dead, Four Injured in Collision

The collision proved fatal for four people, while four others sustained injuries. Three young men, including one who fell onto the road below, reportedly died after being crushed in the accident on and around the overbridge. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been confirmed in the available information.

Police Send Bodies for Post-Mortem

Following the accident, police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The injured were also taken to the hospital for medical care. Meanwhile, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the collision. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including the truck’s speed and the circumstances under which the Scorpio was parked on the overbridge. Further details about the identities of the deceased and the injured, as well as the action taken against the truck driver, are awaited.

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