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Home > Regionals News > 4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

A sudden firing at a restaurant inside Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall triggered panic after 10-15 rounds were allegedly fired at four youths. Three were injured, and police are scanning CCTV footage.

Jamshedpur Mall Firing: 10-15 Rounds Fired at 4 Youths
Jamshedpur Mall Firing: 10-15 Rounds Fired at 4 Youths

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 17:33 IST

The atmosphere near Bindal Mall, situated on Marine Drive in the Sonari region of Jamshedpur, deteriorated sharply after an unexpected firing incident on Saturday. It is being reported that young men came to the restaurant and opened fire on four youths who were having a sit-out at Udupi Restaurant. Reports suggest that they fired around 10 to 15 bullets, and soon after the firing began, people present in the area sought shelter in the mall.

Four Injured by Firing

As per reports, a total of four persons were wounded by the gunfire, and all were immediately sent to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) for treatment. The police have identified the wounded individuals as Dominic Samson, Mohammad Rizwan, Krishna Chaudhary and Mohammad Dilshad. However, there are other reports suggesting that some other people may have also been wounded in the firing incident.

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Vicky Dubey, an eyewitness, said he was working out at the gym when he saw a boy running for help.

“He was immediately taken to the hospital,” Dubey said.

Police Scan CCTV Footage

A police squad arrived at the location shortly after the shooting incident and began their investigation. They are viewing the video surveillance footage recorded by cameras installed at the shopping centre and in the vicinity. They are also interviewing people who were at the location when the incident took place.

The precise cause of the shooting is not known yet. The police are making efforts to identify the people involved in the conflict and understand its cause.

Injured Youths Reportedly Have Criminal Records

It has been learned through police sources and local reports that the youths injured in the shooting have criminal records. What the nature of their past cases was and whether they had anything to do with the recent shooting is part of the investigation.

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4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Jamshedpur

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4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

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4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

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4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall
4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall
4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall
4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall
4 Youths Went for Dinner, But Got Gunshots Instead! 10-15 Rounds Fired at Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall

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