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Home > Regionals News > 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh near Shimla at 5:46 am, with tremors felt across four districts. No casualties or damage were reported.

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla, No Damage Reported (Representative photo)
4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla, No Damage Reported (Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 08:07 IST

A 4.0-magnitude Shimla earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh early Wednesday morning, sending people rushing out of their homes after the ground shook for around three seconds. Reportedly, the tremor was recorded at 5:46 am, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) placing the epicentre about 66 km east-southeast of Shimla at a depth of 10 km. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The sudden shaking triggered panic in several areas. Many residents stepped outside and moved to open spaces as the Shimla earthquake struck. Once the tremors stopped, people gradually returned home.

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Shimla earthquake tremors felt across four Himachal districts

Apart from Shimla, the Shimla earthquake was felt in parts of Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Mandi. The epicentre was southeast of Shimla and the tremor is believed to have occurred in the Jubbal-Kotkhai region.

As per reports, Himachal Pradesh is already considered highly vulnerable to earthquakes, with several parts of the state falling under high-risk seismic Zones 4 and 5. The latest Shimla earthquake has so far caused no reported casualties or structural damage.

Shimla earthquake comes amid recent tremors in North India

The Shimla earthquake came days after seismic activity was recorded in Leh-Ladakh. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the region around 8:25 am on Monday, while a 4.6-magnitude tremor had been felt there a day earlier.

The earthquakes have put into perspective the recent seismic activities in the area. But one thing is certain about the Shimla earthquake: there were no damages recorded.

Shimla earthquake: How much damage can tremors bring?

Tremors that measure 2.0 and lower are termed micro-earthquakes and are not strong enough to be felt. But tremors that measure 4.5 magnitude and higher are usually felt and may cause destructions to buildings and houses.

But since the Shimla earthquake registered 4.0 on the Richter Scale, tremors must not be underestimated especially when you live in an area where earthquakes often happen.

Also Read: 15-Year-Old Falls Into Open Drain In Delhi While Retrieving Kite, Found Dead 75 Hours Later    

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4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts
Tags: Earthquake newsHimachal Pradesh newsShimla Earthquakeshimla news

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4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts

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4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts
4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts
4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts
4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Shimla At Dawn, Tremors Felt Across 5 Himachal Districts

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