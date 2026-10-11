40 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Dinner At Bhopal MANIT Hostel; What Happened?

Around 40 students at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal reportedly fell ill after eating dinner at the hostel on Saturday night, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene in the campus mess. Following the suspected food poisoning incident, the Food Safety Department conducted an inspection and collected samples of seven food items for laboratory testing. Officials also reportedly found that stale oil was being used in the institute’s food preparation.

Food Safety Department Inspects Hostel Mess

The Food Safety Department inspected the hostel mess following reports that several students had fallen ill after dinner. During the inspection, officials reportedly found stale oil being used in the kitchen. The team collected samples of seven food items to assess their quality and determine whether they met food safety standards. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and further action will be taken after the reports are received.

Seven Food Samples Collected for Testing

Officials collected three statutory samples and four surveillance samples during the inspection. The statutory samples included urad dal, peanuts and vermicelli. The four surveillance samples were collected from chickpeas, chole, rice and arhar dal. The laboratory analysis is expected to help establish whether the food items were contaminated or otherwise unsuitable for consumption. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been confirmed.

Mess Lacked Licence and Hygiene Records

The inspection also reportedly revealed gaps in the mess’s documentation. Officials found that records relating to the mess licence, medical examinations and pest control were unavailable. Maintaining appropriate licences and hygiene records is an important part of ensuring food safety in institutional kitchens, particularly those serving large numbers of students. The reported findings have raised questions about compliance with food safety requirements at the hostel mess.

Further Action After Laboratory Reports

The food samples have been sent to a laboratory, and authorities are expected to decide on further action based on the findings. The suspected food poisoning incident has drawn attention to the need for proper food storage, safe cooking practices and regular inspections in hostel kitchens. The cause of the students’ illness and any potential responsibility for the incident will need to be established through the investigation and laboratory results.

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