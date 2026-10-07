40 Women, Dozens Of Obscene Videos: First Friendship, Then Intimacy And Secret Recordings; Shocking Gwalior Case Leaves Police Stunned

A complaint by a woman from Jhansi has led police in Gwalior to investigate a disturbing case involving allegations of secretly recording intimate videos. Police say the mobile phone of the accused, identified as Yogesh Gupta, contained videos of more than 40 women. Gupta, a resident of New Sarika Vihar in the City Centre area, was allegedly befriending women before developing close relationships with them. The complaint alleges that he would record videos during intimate encounters without their knowledge.

The matter came to light after one woman approached members of a Hindu organisation and shared her allegations. The organisation’s workers later caught Gupta and handed him over to University police.

Woman From Jhansi Reaches Police Station Late At Night

After Gupta was handed over to police on Saturday, officers began examining his mobile phone. According to police, the device contained more than 40 videos involving women. Meanwhile, police were waiting for the woman who had initially raised the allegations to formally approach them. At around 12:10 am, the woman from Jhansi reached Gwalior and went directly to the University police station.

She subsequently filed a complaint against Gupta, alleging that he first developed a close relationship with her and later had a physical relationship with her. She alleged that he recorded a video during the encounter. Police registered a case based on her complaint and began examining the videos recovered from the phone.

Police Probe Videos Involving More Than 40 Women

The investigation has now widened beyond the original complaint. Police are trying to establish the identities of the women appearing in the videos and determine how the recordings were made. According to police, some of the videos reportedly show Gupta engaging in objectionable conversations and activities with women in the presence of their young children. Police are examining this aspect as part of the investigation.

There is also a suspicion that the recordings may have been used to threaten or blackmail women by threatening to circulate them. However, police have not confirmed this allegation and said the facts will become clear only after the investigation.

Pressure Allegedly Mounts For A Settlement

The case took another turn after some people reportedly reached the police station after the complainant arrived. It has been alleged that they tried to put pressure on the parties to reach a compromise. Police, however, said the woman’s complaint has been formally registered, and the investigation is continuing.

Police Seek To Identify Women In The Videos

The immediate focus of the investigation is the large number of videos allegedly recovered from Gupta’s mobile phone. Police are examining the recordings and trying to contact other women who may be involved. Officials said further action will depend on the evidence and facts emerging during the probe.

Hindu organisation worker Bhagwati Prasad Shukla provided information about the allegations, while Gwalior CSP Robin Jain gave details about the police action and ongoing investigation. Police said they will speak to other women and take further action based on the findings.