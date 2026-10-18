40-Year-Old Woman Killed As Speeding SUV Driven By Medical Student Rams Family’s Bike, Husband Critical, 5-Year-Old Daughter Escapes

A woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle as the family was returning from a wedding in Telangana. Their five-year-old daughter, who was also travelling on the motorcycle, escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred near Bhoothpur municipality on Friday night. Police arrested Nithin, a 22-year-old medical student who was allegedly driving the SUV involved in the crash.

SUV Rams Into Motorcycle Carrying Family

According to police, the victims were identified as Mohammad Shakir, a tailor, and his wife, Shahana Begum. The couple was returning home from a wedding function with their young daughter when the accident took place. The impact of the collision proved fatal for Shahana, who died at the scene. Shakir sustained critical injuries and was rushed for medical treatment. Their daughter suffered minor injuries and survived the crash. The incident has raised concerns over speeding and road safety, particularly when families are travelling on two-wheelers.

Two SUVs Were Travelling at High Speed

Police said two SUVs carrying six government medical students were travelling at high speed when the collision occurred. Investigators confirmed that the vehicles were allegedly overspeeding. However, police said there was no evidence so far to establish that the students were racing each other. The students were reportedly returning from a function when the accident occurred. Authorities also said the students were not found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the information available during the investigation.

Medical Student Arrested

Police arrested Nithin, 22, who was driving the SUV allegedly involved in the collision. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the crash to establish how the accident occurred and determine responsibility. The investigation is continuing, with police looking into the vehicles’ speed and other relevant evidence.

Investigation Underway

The death of Shahana and the serious injuries sustained by Shakir have left the family facing a devastating tragedy. Their daughter’s survival, despite being involved in the collision, underscores the severity of the crash. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and the alleged role of the SUV driver.

Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief