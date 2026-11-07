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Home > Regionals News > 41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

A 41-year-old California man was found dead inside his Hyderabad hotel room after failing to respond to calls for nearly a day. Police have launched an investigation into the suspicious death.

41-Year-Old US Visitor Found Dead at Hyderabad Marriott
41-Year-Old US Visitor Found Dead at Hyderabad Marriott

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 16:26 IST

The body of a 41-year-old citizen of America was found under mysterious circumstances in the hotel room at Marriott Executive Apartments, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The dead person was identified as Mitchell Brian Lee from California. He had been in Hyderabad since November 2 to conduct some business. He was accompanied by his business partner, David. Both were staying at the hotel. Gachibowli police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate have registered a suspicious death case and started an investigation.

Hotel Staff Open Room After Repeated Calls Go Unanswered

According to preliminary information, Lee was staying in Room No. 1218 on the hotel’s 12th floor. He reportedly stopped responding to phone calls on the evening of November 4. Despite repeated attempts, there was no response from inside the room.

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Growing concerned, hotel staff decided to check on him. On November 5, at around 6.30 pm, employees opened the room using a master key. They found Lee lying unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service. Medical personnel rushed to the hotel and examined him. However, they confirmed that he had already died.

“The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died,” police said.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Following information from the hotel management, Gachibowli police reached the spot and inspected the room. Officers subsequently registered a case and began examining the circumstances surrounding the US national’s death.

An inquiry is ongoing regarding the circumstances surrounding his visit and how he died. Information regarding the cause of death should be obtained from his autopsy report. At this point, the exact circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

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41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

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41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

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41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

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41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened
41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened
41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened
41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened
41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

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