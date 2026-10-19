42-Year-Old Bengaluru Advocate Shot In Head By Two Tenants Over Unpaid Rent Dispute; What Happened?

A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead at his residence in Bengaluru following a dispute over non-payment of rent. The incident took place in Pattandur Agrahara, where the lawyer, identified as Manjunath, was involved in an altercation with two tenants. The accused, who work as delivery boys, allegedly opened fire on the advocate around an hour after the argument before fleeing the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace and arrest the suspects.

Rent Dispute Escalates Into Fatal Shooting

According to preliminary information, the incident followed a dispute between Manjunath and his two tenants over the non-payment of rent. The disagreement reportedly led to an altercation between the advocate and the accused at his residence. About an hour after the argument, the situation allegedly escalated into a shooting. The two tenants are suspected of returning and opening fire on the lawyer, although further details about the sequence of events are yet to be established by investigators.

Lawyer Sustains Bullet Injury to Head

Police officials said the bullet struck Manjunath in the head, causing fatal injuries. He died following the shooting, sending shockwaves through the locality. The accused allegedly fled immediately after firing at the advocate. Their identities and whereabouts are being investigated as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Whitefield Police Register Case

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru. Police teams have launched efforts to locate and arrest the two accused. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the dispute and the events leading up to the shooting. The alleged rent-related disagreement is being investigated as a possible motive behind the crime. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Police are working to establish the complete sequence of events and bring the suspects to justice.

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