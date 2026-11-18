A shocking incident has emerged from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his elder brother and nephews following a property dispute. The incident took place in Suresh Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of the New Agra police station. The deceased, identified as Shahid Qureshi alias Guddu Pehalwan, was a former bodybuilder and gym trainer who had recently started running a grocery store from his home. According to reports, a family dispute over property turned violent, resulting in his death. Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled their homes, prompting police to launch efforts to trace and arrest them.

Brother and Nephews Allegedly Attack Shahid

According to the available information, Shahid was riding his motorcycle to his grocery store near his residence when he passed by his house. At that point, his elder brother, Afsar Qureshi, along with his sons Mehtab and Altaf, allegedly stopped him and got into an argument. The argument reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation. During the altercation, Afsar and his sons allegedly pelted Shahid with stones, leaving him seriously injured and bleeding. Shahid later succumbed to his injuries. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with the alleged involvement of close family members making the case particularly disturbing.

Police Register Case, Search for Accused Underway

ACP Hariparvat Bajrang Prasad confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint received from the victim’s side. Police are currently making efforts to arrest Afsar Qureshi and his sons, Mehtab and Altaf, who allegedly fled after the incident. The investigation is underway, and further details regarding the property dispute and the circumstances leading to the fatal assault are awaited.

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