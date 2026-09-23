4.5 Lakh Hindu Girls Eloped With Muslim Men After Garba, Gave Birth To 9 Lakh Children Every Year, Claims BJP’s Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Usha Thakur’s remark on Muslims’ entry into a Garba pandal has gone viral. Her statement came ahead of Navratri, as she has called for restrictions on non-Hindus attending Garba events. She also mentioned that every year around 4.5 lakh Hindu girls convert to a different religion and then give birth to around 9 lakh children. However, she did not cite any official data or study that supports her statement. There are multiple reports that noted the absence of a source for the claim.

What Did Usha Thakur Say About Garba?

Thakur claimed that around 4.5 lakh Hindu girls used to leave with people of other faiths during Garba events every year. She further claimed that these women later had around 9 lakh children.

She linked the claim to what she described as demographic changes. However, no government report, census data or scientific study was cited to establish the figures.

Demand To Restrict Non-Hindu Entry

Thakur said people who do not worship Hindu deities should not be allowed to enter Garba pandals. She also alleged that some people hide their identities while attending such events. According to her, some allegedly enter wearing a tilak or kalava to conceal their identity.

She said, “These people enter our Garba events as part of their sinister conspiracy, sometimes wearing a tilak and sometimes tying a kalava.”

Thakur’s Argument Over Garba’s Religious Identity

The BJP MLA also stressed that Garba should retain its religious character. She described it as an event linked to devotion, Shakti worship and Hindu religious traditions.

She criticised the growing commercialisation of Garba events as well. According to her, some modern celebrations have shifted towards designer clothes, jewellery and tattoos instead of their traditional religious character.

Earlier Debate Over Garba Entry

The issue of identity checks at Garba events has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh before. Reports note that Thakur had also spoken about checking identification at Garba venues in 2022. Her latest remarks have added to the ongoing political debate over who should be allowed to participate in Garba celebrations during Navratri.