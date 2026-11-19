A 45-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding BMW allegedly hit her on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway in Bandra West. The woman, identified as Fatima Nasir Khan, was standing by the roadside when the car struck her with force.

What followed added another disturbing twist to the incident. Instead of stopping to help the injured woman, the driver allegedly fled the scene. Mumbai Police later tracked him down and arrested him. However, the accused was subsequently granted bail by a court. The incident took place around 12:50 am between November 16 and 17, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Speeding BMW Hits Woman Standing By Roadside

Fatima Nasir Khan, who hails from Kurla West, was found standing near the Western Express Highway in Bandra West when she was struck by a speeding BMW. Her injuries were such that she was flung into the air and then fell on the road, and she died after sustaining critical injuries.

The driver is alleged to have left the scene after the accident, without even making any attempt to seek medical help for the woman. This is another example of a hit-and-run accident on the roads of Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Use CCTV Footage To Trace BMW Driver

Following the incident, Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified driver. The case was filed under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also invoked Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police initiated a probe via their crime detection team. In the process, the investigating team studied CCTV footage from the cameras placed at and around the place of the accident, as well as from the highway. They were helped by technical sleuthing as well as eyewitness accounts that helped them to track the accused.

BMW Driver Arrested, Later Granted Bail

According to police, the accused in the case is Parag Kuvarsinh Chheda, a 50-year-old jeweller residing in Santacruz West area of Mumbai. He was arrested in relation to the BMW hit-and-run accident that resulted in a death.

In the beginning, he was sent to judicial custody by the court. However, his lawyers approached the court for bail and succeeded in getting it. This investigation into the fatal accident came in light of the ongoing problems of road safety and the tendency of drivers to flee accidents in Mumbai.