A shocking murder case has come to light from Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, where a 45-year-old security guard was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants. The victim, identified as Jagdish, was found lying in a pool of blood near a factory on the night of November 20. Police have apprehended two minors in connection with the murder based on CCTV footage and are questioning them.

Jagdish Found With Multiple Stab Wounds

According to police information, at around 10:15 pm on November 20, 2026, a call was received reporting that a man was lying injured outside Factory No. A-134 in Wazirpur Industrial Area. A police team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Fortis Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. During the initial investigation, police found multiple deep stab wounds on Jagdish’s neck and other parts of his body, indicating that he had been attacked several times with a knife. Jagdish, son of Shiv Pujan, lived in SS Nagar, Wazirpur Industrial Area, and worked as a security guard in the locality. According to reports, he was returning home late at night after leaving his security post when the attackers struck.





Family Claims Earlier Police Complaint Was Ignored

Following the murder, the victim’s family raised serious questions about the police response to an earlier complaint. They alleged that they had previously approached the police against certain individuals but no timely action was taken. The family believes that had the authorities acted on their complaint, the incident might have been prevented. These allegations have added another dimension to the case, with the family’s concerns over police inaction now under scrutiny.

Two Minors Apprehended, Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a murder case at Ashok Vihar Police Station. Acting on CCTV footage from the area, investigators have apprehended two minors suspected of involvement in the killing. The two are being questioned as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jagdish’s murder. Further details about the motive and sequence of events are awaited.

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