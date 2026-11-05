45-Year-Old Woman Goes To Change Bedsheet, Suddenly Falls 16 Feet Into Underground Pit Inside Her Room In Madhya Pradesh: What Is The Scindia-Era Chamber Mystery?

A 45-year-old woman suffered injuries after the floor of her room suddenly collapsed, causing her to fall nearly 15–16 feet into an underground pit along with her bed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Wednesday night. The incident took place while she was changing the bedsheet. Hearing the commotion, her family members rushed to help and managed to pull her out using a ladder. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Floor Collapses While Woman Is Changing Bedsheet

The incident occurred at a house in the Girls’ School Lane area of Bhind. According to the available information, the woman was changing the bedsheet when the floor beneath her suddenly gave way. She fell into the deep pit along with her bed, leaving her family members alarmed. The family members immediately arranged a ladder and climbed down to rescue her. After considerable effort, they managed to bring her out of the pit. The woman sustained injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

House Built Over Pre-Independence Grain Storage Pit

The incident brought attention to an old underground grain storage pit beneath the house. The structure reportedly dates back to the pre-Independence era. According to the family, water seepage over the years had gradually weakened the building’s structure. This reportedly created an empty space beneath the floor, eventually contributing to its collapse.

Underground Pit Was Sealed in 1980

The house owner said his father and uncle had renovated the old house in 1980 and sealed the underground storage pit. However, several structural changes were made to the building over the years. The family believes that the gradual weakening of the structure due to water seepage may have played a role in Wednesday night’s incident. The incident has raised concerns about the condition of old buildings and the potential risks posed by concealed underground structures.

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