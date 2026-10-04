46-Year-Old Married Woman Dies With 27-Year-Old Lover: What Happened Inside Bahraich Hotel?

A shocking incident has come to light from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, where a 46-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man were found dead inside a hotel room. The incident took place at the Avadh Kailash Hotel, located opposite the district hospital in the Kotwali Nagar area. According to police, the two had been staying at the hotel since September 22. They reportedly checked in while claiming to be husband and wife.

On Thursday evening, hotel staff noticed that there had been no movement from their room for several hours. They knocked on the door but received no response. The staff then informed the police, suspecting that something was wrong. Officers reached the hotel and broke open Room 201. Both bodies were found hanging inside. The woman had allegedly used a dupatta, while the man had used a gamcha. A forensic team examined the room. Police said no suicide note was found.

Woman’s Husband Claims She Left Home With Cash And Jewellery

The woman was identified as Pinky, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar. She was married to Vijay Sharma, who works in catering. The couple has a five-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. Vijay told police that Rinku used to live in a rented house opposite their home. The family knew him from there. He claimed Rinku initially treated Pinky as a sister.

According to Vijay, Pinky left home on September 14 with Rs 1 lakh in cash and jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh. He said her phone was switched off at around 6:11 pm.

Vijay further claimed that on September 30, Pinky called him from Rinku’s phone and asked him to transfer Rs 80,000 to the phone. She allegedly told him that Rinku would take her back to Noida.

Rinku Had Married Just Months Earlier

Rinku, 27, belonged to Hasanapur village in Shravasti’s Malhipur area. He was the second of three brothers and worked as an electrician. His family said he also worked as a contract lineman in Noida. Rinku had reportedly married on July 11 this year. However, his wife had not yet been sent to his home. His cousin Ram Pragat Yadav said Rinku left for Noida on August 1. After reaching there, he called his family and said he had arrived. The family claimed they had no further contact with him. They also said they had no knowledge of Pinky’s relationship with Rinku.

Instagram Reel Recorded A Day Before Death

An Instagram reel has now emerged as a key detail in the investigation. Police found a reel on Rinku’s account that was reportedly posted on Wednesday, a day before the deaths. The video appears to have been recorded inside the same hotel room. Rinku can be seen with Pinky while a Haryanvi song plays in the background. Both appear to be giving expressions to the music.

Police Probe Underway

Hotel staff said the couple had told them they were in Bahraich for private jobs. They stayed in Room 201 and had breakfast in the morning. However, they did not order food or drinks afterward, which reportedly raised suspicion.

Police are examining hotel records, forensic evidence and other possible angles to determine what led to the deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The Instagram reel and other evidence may help investigators establish what happened in the couple’s final hours.