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Home > Regionals News > 46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything

46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything

A 46-year-old woman died after reportedly falling into a vessel of boiling sambar during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam programme in Vijayawada. Police are investigating the tragic accident.

Andhra Woman dies after falling into Sambar (Photo: X)
Andhra Woman dies after falling into Sambar (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 11:33 IST

A tragic accident during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam programme in Vijayawada claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman on Monday. The woman reportedly fell into a large vessel filled with boiling sambar while helping with the cooking arrangements.

The deceased has been identified as Maddhi Sujatha, a resident of KL Rao Nagar in Vijayawada. She had reportedly been staying at her younger son’s house for the past few days.

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Woman Falls Into Vessel Of Boiling Sambar

According to police and local residents, Sujatha had gone to help her relatives with preparations for the food distribution programme. The event was organised as part of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The accident reportedly took place on Sunday morning. Sujatha was handling the large vessel of sambar when she accidentally fell into it.

Reports said she was trying to remove the vessel from the flame when the incident occurred. The boiling sambar caused severe burn injuries to her face and other parts of her body. The organisers reportedly noticed what had happened and rushed her to a government hospital.

Sujatha Dies During Treatment

Sujatha was admitted to the hospital with severe burns. The doctors continued to treat her as she was critical. But soon her condition worsened, and she succumbed to her injuries while being treated on Monday morning.

This unfortunate event has shaken up her family and the people of the locality. She had apparently attended the programme just to help her relatives with the food preparations.

Police Probe Underway

An investigation has been launched by the police into the cause of the accident. They are trying to determine how Sujatha slipped inside the huge container and how the accident took place. From the information that has come to light till now, it seems to be an accidental death. The investigation is still ongoing. The unfortunate event has put a damper on the celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi in the locality.

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46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything
Tags: Andhra Pradesh

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46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything

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46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything

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46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything
46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything
46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything
46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything
46-Year-Old Woman Falls Into Boiling Sambar: She Went To Help At Annadanam, But A Tragic Accident Changed Everything

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