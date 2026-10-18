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Home > Regionals News > 5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

Five people, including an 11-year-old boy, died after a car reportedly swerved to avoid potholes and hit an MSRTC bus in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The crash triggered protests over road conditions.

Car crashes with a bus in Maharashtra, 5 people die
Car crashes with a bus in Maharashtra, 5 people die

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 17:10 IST

Five people, including an 11-year-old boy, lost their lives immediately following a head-on collision between their car and a state transport bus as a result of the car swerving to avoid potholes on the road in the Beed district of Maharashtra early Sunday morning. The incident has evoked a lot of anger among the residents due to the bad condition of the road, with the locals organising a road blockade demanding accountability for the incident.

CCTV Shows Car Losing Control While Avoiding Potholes

According to an official, CCTV footage from the area showed the speeding car losing control while attempting to avoid potholes on a bridge. The vehicle then crashed head-on into a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction.

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The impact was severe. Visuals from the accident site showed the car reduced to a mangled heap of metal, with its roof, doors, windows and windshields badly damaged. The front of the bus also suffered heavy damage, leaving broken parts scattered across the road.

Five Family Members and Companions Die on the Spot

The victims, all residents of Majalgaon, were travelling to Tuljapur in neighbouring Dharashiv district when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Omkar Mahadev Giri, 24, Gajanan Mahadev Namdas, 38, his 11-year-old son Samarth, Somnath Bade, 23, and Anil Acharya, 40. All five occupants of the car died at the scene, an official said.

Pothole-Linked Crash Triggers Protests Over Road Conditions

The incident sparked off demonstrations against the state of the Majalgaon-Telgaon section. Locals blocked the road, citing the poor state of construction and maintenance, which had caused cracks and uneven surfaces on the highway, causing the risk of accidents. Concerns were raised about the state of the section following the accident, especially since it was caused when the driver was trying to avoid the potholes.

Traffic Restored After Officials Pacify Protesters

The blockade disrupted traffic for several hours. Senior police officers and district officials later reached the spot and pacified the protesters, following which traffic movement was restored. The incident has renewed concerns over road safety and the risks posed by damaged road surfaces. The circumstances of the crash, as described by the official citing CCTV footage, have brought the condition of the highway under renewed scrutiny.

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5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Tags: 5 DeadBeed AccidentBeed newsbus-accidentCar crashHighway Accidenthome-hero-pos-2Maharashtra accidentmaharashtra newsPothole Accidentroad accident

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5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

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5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

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5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

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