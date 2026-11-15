5 Family Members Die, 11 Injured While Returning From Wedding as Cruiser Carrying 16 People Meets With Tragic Accident Near Fazilka

A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Sunday evening after a horrific road accident claimed five lives and left 11 others injured. The accident took place near Theh Kalandar village when a Cruiser vehicle collided with a pickup. A total of 16 people were travelling in the Cruiser at the time of the crash. Five passengers died in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries. The deceased reportedly include three minors and two adults.

Five Killed, 11 Injured in Fazilka Road Accident

The collision was so severe that cries for help could be heard at the accident site. Soon after the crash, local residents rushed to the spot and began helping passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicles. Emergency services were informed, and ambulances reached the location to take the injured to the Government Hospital in Fazilka. Doctors immediately started treatment.

According to Dr Eric of the government hospital, five people lost their lives in the accident. Two of the injured were in critical condition and were referred to other hospitals for further treatment.

Victims Were Returning From Wedding Ceremony

The victims were reportedly residents of Tiwana Kalan village. They had travelled to Karni Khera village to attend a wedding ceremony at a relative’s place. After the celebrations ended, all 16 people boarded the Cruiser and started their journey back home. However, their return journey took a tragic turn near Theh Kalandar village when the vehicle collided with a pickup.

What was supposed to be a happy journey back home ended in a devastating accident, leaving families grieving and several others battling injuries.

Local MLAs Reach Accident Site

The news of the accident triggered grief across the area. Fazilka MLA Narendra Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy also reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. The incident has left the local community in shock, particularly as several victims had been returning from a family wedding when the accident occurred. Authorities are yet to share further details about the circumstances that led to the collision.