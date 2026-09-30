5 Killed, 5 Critically Injured As Bus Crashes Into Truck While Overtaking In Gujarat’s Anand

Five people were killed and five others were critically injured after a private bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat’s Anand district, according to reports. The accident reportedly occurred when the bus was attempting to overtake the truck on the busy expressway. The bus was carrying around 30 to 40 passengers when the collision took place. The impact left several passengers trapped or seriously injured, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Bus Collides With Truck While Overtaking

According to preliminary reports, the private bus was travelling along the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway when the driver allegedly attempted to overtake a truck. During the manoeuvre, the bus collided with the truck, resulting in a major accident. Five passengers died in the crash, while another five sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of those injured was not immediately clear.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the accident, police and emergency personnel reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Authorities secured the accident site and started an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Police are also expected to examine eyewitness accounts and other available evidence as part of the probe. Further details about the identities of the victims and the injured are awaited. The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with overtaking on high-speed expressways, where sudden manoeuvres can lead to serious collisions.

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