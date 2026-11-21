Ambulance carrying a deceased body met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh on its way back from Jaipur. It had met with a mishap before it could reach its destination on one of the busiest expressways of the state. The five people in the ambulance were killed in the accident.

A Trip Of Some Distance In An Ambulance For A Sad Reason

The ambulance was transporting a dead body from Jaipur to Ghazipur, informed the police. This trip is normally done during the nighttime with a driver, and in some cases, the family members may be traveling in the ambulance too.

No information regarding the deceased body has been shared till now. Not much is known about the reason why the body was being transported to Ghazipur.

6.30 am – Gherawan

As per Patrika news report, the ambulance had collided with a pick-up in the Purvanchal Expressway near Gherawan village of the Subeha police station on November 21, Saturday at 6.30 am.

A Pickup That Was Not Moving

According to Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi, the ambulance hit a stationary pickup vehicle from behind. All five people inside the ambulance were critically injured.

The reports do not say why the pickup was stopped on the expressway, or whether it had a breakdown or a puncture. They also do not say how fast the ambulance was going, or whether the driver was tired or the visibility was poor.

Five Dead

The injured were taken to a community health center where doctors announced their death. Police have revealed that the victims included the two drivers of the ambulance as well as three other passengers.

The report did not mention who the three passengers were, or if they were related to the body being transported. The report failed to disclose any injuries to the passengers in the pickup.

Policed Arrived At The Scene

Police and emergency squads arrived at the scene shortly after the information had been received. Investigations are underway to determine what caused the crash.

Not Known

The names and ages of the five are not disclosed. No details of the body being transported are disclosed in the report. No details of the pickup including its condition, ownership and why it was parked there are mentioned either.

What Happens Next?

Will police find out why the pickup was stationary on an expressway, and will its driver face action? Was the ambulance driver tired after a long night drive? What will the families of the five say? And what will happen to the body that was being carried home? Police have not said.

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