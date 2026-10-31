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Home > Regionals News > 5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

A tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Daroti area claimed five lives after their car plunged into a gorge near Panu Nallah.

One person was injured and referred to IGMC Shimla for treatment. (Source:Social Media)
One person was injured and referred to IGMC Shimla for treatment. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 19:19 IST

Five people, including a man, his mother and three Nepalese women labourers, were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Panu Nallah in the Daroti area of Himachal Pradesh. One other person was injured in the accident. The incident took place when the mother and son were taking the three Nepalese labourers to a village in their car for grass-cutting work on their farm. The vehicle reportedly went out of control, veered off the road and plunged down the hillside.

Five People Killed In Tragic Accident

The deceased have been identified as Kushal, son of Pramod, and his mother Kalpana Devi, wife of Pramod, both residents of Daroti village. The three other victims were identified as Nirmala, wife of Pawan; Meena, wife of Prem; and Roshni, daughter of Prem. All three were Nepalese nationals working as labourers in the area. Following the accident, cries for help were reportedly heard from the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene and informed the police about the incident.

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Injured Person Referred To Shimla Hospital

The injured person was initially taken to a hospital in Rohru for treatment. However, considering their condition, they were later referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their respective families after the completion of post-mortem examinations

Locals Flag Dangerous Road Conditions

. According to local residents, the road near the accident site is hilly and has several sharp bends, making it vulnerable to road accidents. The circumstances leading to the vehicle plunging into the gorge are yet to be fully established. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured person.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

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5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla
Tags: car falls into gorgeDaroti gorge accidentfive killed in HimachalHimachal Pradesh accidentHimachal Pradesh newshome-hero-pos-1IGMC Shimlamother son killedNepalese women labourersPanu Nallah accidentShimla road accidentSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

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5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla
5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla
5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla
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5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

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