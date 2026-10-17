5 Of Family, Including Couple And 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida; Food Poisoning Suspected After Eating Noodles

A late-night meal of noodles, a household that did not wake up, and a village left asking what happened inside one home. On Saturday morning, five members of a single family were found dead in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

A Morning Call to the Police

Rabupura police station received information on Saturday morning that five people had died at a house in Nagla Shri Padam village. The dead were a couple and their three children, who ranged in age from three to 11 years.

They have been identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children Laddu, 11, Mishti, seven, and Sakshat, three.

ग्रेटर नोएडा के रबूपुरा के नंगला श्रीगोपाल गांव में एक ही परिवार के पति पत्नी और तीन बच्चों सहित पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। सभी की लाशें घर के अंदर मिली हैं। DCP के अनुसार मामले की जांच की जा रही है। #GNoida @noidapolice https://t.co/6ZJIU5eCnE — PRATEEK BAJPAI (@prateekbajpai07) October 17, 2026

Officials Rush to the Spot

Local police, senior officers, an ambulance and a team from the food safety department reached the house. A police field unit and a forensic team inspected the scene and began collecting scientific evidence to establish what led to the deaths.

A Meal the Night Before

During the preliminary inquiry, neighbours and Mahesh’s mother reportedly told police that the family had eaten noodles at night. All five were found dead the next morning. Frothing at the mouth was also reported, though officials have not said what it signifies for the cause of death.

This is why police suspect food poisoning. But they have been careful to add that this is only a possibility and that the exact cause is not yet known.

What Police Say

Police said the cause of death can be confirmed only after postmortem examinations and other scientific tests. The bodies are being sent for postmortem once the legal formalities are complete. Further investigation is under way, and police said appropriate legal action will follow based on the medical and forensic findings.

Unanswered Questions

Several things remain unknown. It is not clear where the noodles came from, whether anyone else ate them, or whether any food sample has been collected. Nothing in the information released rules anything in or out beyond the police’s stated suspicion, and the family’s wider circumstances have not been described.

What Happens Next

The postmortem and forensic reports, along with tests on any food samples the food safety team may take, will decide whether the deaths were caused by contaminated food or something else. Until those results come in, the village is left in shock, and the investigation remains open.

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