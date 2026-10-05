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Home > Regionals News > 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?

5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?

A Maharashtra Paithan accident killed three people, including a father and daughter, after an ST bus and two-wheeler collided head-on at a sharp bend. CCTV footage of the deadly crash has surfaced.

Maharashtra Paithan Accident Kills Father, Daughter And Relative (Images: ITV)
Maharashtra Paithan Accident Kills Father, Daughter And Relative (Images: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 11:39 IST

Three people, including a father and daughter, were killed after an ST bus and a two-wheeler collided head-on at a sharp bend on a narrow road in Paithan, Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, on Sunday afternoon. The accident took place around 3:30 pm, and CCTV footage of the crash has now surfaced. The deceased were identified as Ashok Bhalerao, Krishna Gaikwad and Rituja alias Chhakuli Krishna Gaikwad. The Maharashtra accident has left the area in mourning.

Reportedly, police said the collision happened when the bus reportedly lost control while negotiating the bend. All three people travelling on the two-wheeler died in the crash. They included Krishna Gaikwad, his daughter Rituja alias Chhakuli and their relative Ashok Bhalerao. Recent reports have identified Krishna as 25 and Chhakuli as five.

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Maharashtra accident leaves father, daughter and relative dead after head-on crash

The force of the Maharashtra collision left the three victims with fatal injuries. As soon as information reached the authorities, Paithan police reached the spot and began relief work.

As per reports, the three bodies were taken by ambulance to the Government Medical Health Training Centre in Paithan. Police have seized both the ST bus and the two-wheeler involved in the Maharashtra accident and are investigating how the crash occurred.

Maharashtra accident CCTV footage captures deadly moment at narrow bend

CCTV footage of the Maharashtra accident has emerged, showing the collision at the narrow road bend. Reports from local media also said the crash occurred on Paithan’s Naka-to-Naka road.

The incident has triggered grief in the surrounding area. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the bus losing control and striking the two-wheeler.

Maharashtra accident toll highlights continuing danger on roads

The Paithan crash comes after other fatal road accidents were reported in Maharashtra. In May, four men riding a motorcycle were killed in Pune’s Junnar when an MSRTC bus collided with their motorcycle near Dingore village. Police detained the bus driver and registered an FIR.

In June, four members of one family were killed when a pickup vehicle and motorcycle collided on the Vihamandava-Chondala road in Paithan taluka.

Maharashtra accident probe continues as police examine vehicles and footage

The latest Paithan accident has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by narrow roads and sharp turns. Police have taken custody of the vehicles and are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Also Read: Live-In Relationship Ends In Double Murder: Delhi Man And Girlfriend Found Dumped In Canal; Was Rs 30 Lakh The Motive Behind Killing?     

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5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?
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5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?

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5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?

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5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?
5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?
5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?
5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?
5-Year-Old Daughter Killed Along With Father And Relative As Bike Collides Head-On With ST Bus In Maharashtra; What Caused The Devastating Accident?

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