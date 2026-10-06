5-Year-Old Kept Playing Beside Mother’s Body’: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Husband In Bihar’s Vaishali

When Asha Devi’s family reached her home in Vaishali, Bihar, they found the door open and the house empty. Inside, 22-year-old Asha lay motionless on the bed. In the courtyard, her five-year-old daughter, Anshika Kumari, was playing with her dolls.

The child did not seem to understand what had happened. According to her grandfather, she was still calling out for her mother, apparently expecting her to wake up and care for her.

A Phone Call That Changed Everything

The family learned of the tragedy on Sunday. A local resident called them and told them their daughter had died. They rushed to Madhurapur Ward 6 under Bidupur police station in Vaishali district.

What did they feel as they crossed the threshold? And who was the neighbour who made the call? Those details remain unknown.

A House Left Behind

Asha’s father, Ganesh Paswan, said the entire family of her husband had fled before they arrived. In his words, the child had been left alone in the house.

Nobody was there to comfort the little girl as she sat beside her mother’s body.

Two Marriages, Four Children

Asha came from Paharpur village, Ward 12, under Jurawanpur police station in Raghopur block of Vaishali. About two and a half years ago, she married Sujit Paswan, son of Vilas Paswan of Madhurapur village.

It was a second marriage for both. Sujit’s first wife had died of an illness, leaving two children. Asha’s first husband had also died of illness, and she had a daughter, Anshika, from that marriage.

According to the family, both sides knew about the children before the wedding.

The Quarrel The Family Points To

Asha’s relatives allege that the children were often a source of disputes between the couple. They claim the same issue led to another quarrel on Sunday night. After that, they allege, Sujit beat Asha with a stick and killed her.

Police have not yet independently established these allegations.

Police Reach The Scene

Bidupur SHO Ravi Prakash arrived with a police team after being told about the incident. The team inspected the house and began collecting evidence. A Forensic Science Laboratory team also gathered material from the scene.

The Postmortem And The Search

Asha’s body was sent for a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause and circumstances of her death. It was then handed over to her family.

The SHO said police have launched a search for Sujit and other family members who allegedly fled after the incident.

What Happens Next?

The postmortem report will say whether Asha died of the injuries the family describes. The search for Sujit continues. Who will take care of Anshika now? How much does she understand? And what will the investigation reveal about the days and hours before Asha’s death? The coming days may answer these questions.

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