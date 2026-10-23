5-Year-Old Son Dies After Drinking Milk, Father Accuses Estranged Wife of Poisoning Milk Given to Two Sons and Her Partner

A five-year-old boy died, while his six-year-old brother and a man were left critically ill after drinking milk at a rented house in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The children’s father has accused his estranged wife of mixing poison into the milk given to the two boys and her alleged lover. However, the cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Khandari Garhi locality under the Hathras Gate police station area. Police reached the spot on Friday morning and began questioning people in connection with the case.

Hathras Milk Poisoning Case: One Child Dies, Two Hospitalised

According to the available information, the woman, Kajal, allegedly gave milk to her two sons and Danish, the man she had been living with. Their health reportedly began to deteriorate a few hours later.

At around 1 am, all three were taken to the emergency ward of the district hospital. Doctors declared the elder son, Ashu, dead. Danish and the younger child, six-year-old Zoyeb, were referred to Aligarh Medical College in critical condition.

Ashu’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the three people’s deteriorating health remains unclear.

Husband Alleges Wife Mixed Poison Into Milk

The children’s father, Zahid, alleged that Kajal was responsible for the incident. He told police that he learnt about what had happened on Friday morning.

“I just want my wife to get the strictest possible punishment,” Zahid said, alleging that she had poisoned the milk given to their sons and Danish.

The allegation has not yet been independently established, and police have not confirmed whether poison was involved.

Couple Married in 2019, Woman Allegedly Living Separately

Zahid, a scrap collector from Rudayan village in the Sasni police station area, married Kajal in 2019. The couple has two sons, Ashu, 5, and Zoyeb, 6. According to Zahid, marital disputes had led to their separation. He alleged that Kajal had been living with Danish for around six months. Danish, a resident of Gijrauli village, works at a shoe showroom.

The couple reportedly moved with the children into a rented house in Khandari Garhi around eight days before the incident.

Police Investigating All Possible Angles

City Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur said, “The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are investigating all angles. No complaint has been received in connection with the incident so far.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The post-mortem findings and further investigation are expected to help establish what caused the child’s death and the other two people’s critical condition.