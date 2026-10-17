50-Year-Old Man Kills Wife With Axe In Field, Ends His Own Life In Punjab; What Happened To Couple?

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with an axe while she was collecting fodder in a field near Channanwal village in Punjab. The accused, identified as Bhola Singh, later returned to the village and consumed a poisonous substance. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased woman was identified as Karamjit Kaur, also known as Kammo. According to police, the incident took place around noon when she had gone to the fields with another villager to collect fodder for their cattle. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Man Attacks Wife While She Collects Fodder

According to police, Karamjit Kaur had gone to the fields around noon with fellow villager Manjit Kaur to collect fodder, as she routinely did. While Karamjit was cutting grass, Bhola Singh allegedly approached her from behind and attacked her multiple times with an axe. She died at the spot following the attack. The incident has shocked the local community, while the circumstances that led to the attack remain under investigation.

Accused Consumes Poisonous Substance

After allegedly killing his wife, Bhola Singh reportedly returned to the village and consumed a poisonous substance. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the sequence of events, including the circumstances surrounding the killing and the man’s death. Further details are awaited.

Couple Had Four Children

Bhola Singh and Karamjit Kaur had four children — three daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter is married, while the other three children are pursuing their studies. The incident has left the family facing a double tragedy, with both parents dead. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances and motive behind the incident. Further information is expected as the inquiry progresses.

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