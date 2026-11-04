50-Year-Old Man Swallows 19-cm Toothbrush While Brushing Teeth; Doctors Remove It From Stomach In 30-Minutes Without Surgery, How Was It Possible?

A bizarre medical incident was reported from Maharashtra, where a 50-year-old man accidentally swallowed an entire toothbrush while brushing his teeth. The man, identified as Rajendra Malusare, a rickshaw driver from Pen, was rushed for medical treatment after the 19-cm toothbrush became lodged in his stomach. Doctors at Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai successfully removed the toothbrush through a challenging 30-minute endoscopic procedure without performing surgery. The patient was discharged just a few hours after the treatment.

Man Accidentally Swallows 19-cm Toothbrush During Morning Routine

According to the available information, Rajendra Malusare was following his usual morning routine when the unusual incident occurred. While brushing his teeth, he accidentally swallowed the toothbrush, which went down into his stomach. Following the incident, he initially approached a local doctor for medical assistance. The doctor advised him to undergo an X-ray examination. However, the toothbrush could not be identified through the initial X-ray, prompting doctors to refer him to Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai for further investigation.

Endoscopy Reveals Toothbrush Stuck in Stomach

After reaching Medicover Hospital, doctors conducted an endoscopic examination to determine the exact location of the swallowed object. The examination revealed that the entire toothbrush was lodged inside his stomach. Considering the unusual nature of the case, doctors decided to remove the foreign object through an advanced endoscopic procedure rather than opting for conventional surgery.

Doctors Remove Toothbrush in 30-Minute Procedure

A medical team led by Dr. Raosaheb Rathod, Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist at Medicover Hospital, successfully carried out the complicated procedure. The toothbrush was removed in approximately 30 minutes through endoscopy, without the need for surgery. Following the successful procedure, the patient’s condition remained stable, and he was discharged within a few hours.

Advanced Endoscopy Helps Avoid Surgery

The case highlights how advanced endoscopic techniques can help doctors manage unusual medical emergencies and remove foreign objects from the digestive tract without invasive surgery. For the 50-year-old rickshaw driver, what began as an ordinary morning brushing routine turned into an unexpected medical emergency.

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