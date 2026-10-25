50-Year-Old Security Guard Wraps Stray Dog In Shawl, Takes It To Cabin At Midnight In Hyderabad, Then Sexually Abuses It

A 50-year-old security guard has allegedly sexually abused a stray dog inside his security cabin at an apartment complex in Hyderabad. The incident reportedly came to light after CCTV footage captured the accused taking the animal into his cabin around midnight. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the police, and the accused is reportedly absconding.

Incident Captured on CCTV

According to reports, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in Hyderabad, where the accused was employed as a security guard. The man, who is reportedly from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly wrapped the stray dog in a shawl and took it inside his security cabin around midnight. The alleged incident was captured on CCTV footage. The footage reportedly became an important piece of evidence in bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities.

Animal Welfare Organisation Files Complaint

According to reports, a cruelty prevention assistant associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India lodged a complaint with the police on October 17. The complaint reportedly detailed the alleged abuse of the stray dog and called for appropriate action against the accused. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant legal provisions.

Dog Sent for Medical Examination

Following the incident, the stray dog was taken to an animal rescue home for a medical examination. The examination was intended to assess the animal’s condition and determine whether it had sustained any injuries. Animal welfare concerns have once again come into focus following the allegations, highlighting the importance of protecting stray animals from cruelty and ensuring that incidents of alleged abuse are reported to the authorities.

Accused Reportedly Absconding

According to reports, the accused had fled by the day after the alleged incident. He is currently reported to be on the run, while the police have registered a case in connection with the complaint. Further details regarding the investigation and any subsequent action against the accused are awaited. The allegations are yet to be established through the legal process.

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