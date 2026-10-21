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Home > Regionals News > 500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video

500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video

Raja Bhaiya displays over 500 Indian and foreign-made weapons during Dussehra shastra puja at his Pratapgarh residence, with twin sons and hundreds of supporters joining the ceremony.

Raja Bhaiya Displays 500 Weapons At Dussehra Puja (Image: X)
Raja Bhaiya Displays 500 Weapons At Dussehra Puja (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 13:32 IST

Raja Bhaiya, the Kunda MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, displayed more than 500 Indian and foreign-made weapons during a public shastra puja at his ancestral residence, Benti Kothi, on Dussehra. Dressed in a dhoti-kurta and saffron turban, Raghuraj Pratap Singh performed the ritual at 1 pm on Tuesday, with his twin sons, Shivraj and Brijraj, also taking part. A video of the ceremony has emerged, showing weapons displayed alongside their licences.

As per reports, hundreds of supporters attended the event with their weapons, along with all the block chiefs and the district panchayat chairperson’s representative. The ceremony was held publicly for the second consecutive year following allegations made by Raja Bhaiya’s wife, Bhanvi Singh.

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Raja Bhaiya worships 500 weapons during two-hour Dussehra ceremony

The puja at Benti Kothi continued for around two hours, with Acharya Atul Ji Maharaj conducting the rituals amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. A grand aarti followed, after which prasad was distributed.

Reports say that while explaining the tradition, Raja Bhaiya said, “The worship of weapons is an ancient Indian tradition. Weapons have been worshipped on Vijayadashami since time immemorial. As far as our family is concerned, this is our longstanding tradition.” He further added that “An elephant has different tusks for display and eating.”

Raja Bhaiya urges young people to wear traditional Indian clothes

Raja Bhaiya also spoke about preserving India’s cultural identity and encouraged young people to wear traditional clothes during festivals.

“Today, there is a need to familiarise everyone with India’s glorious ancient traditions and connect them with them,” he said, reiterating that weapon worship was an old family tradition.

“Everyone present here today can be seen wearing indigenous clothing such as dhoti-kurtas. We are trying to revive Indian identity, which is gradually disappearing. Young people today rarely wear dhoti-kurtas, but we request that they wear indigenous clothing at least on festive occasions,” he added, according to reports. 

Raja Bhaiya explains why weapons had name labels and licences

Addressing the display of weapons and their paperwork, Raja Bhaiya said licensing weapons and attaching labels to them was routine. With so many weapons being handled, names were requested and slips bearing them were attached to prevent inconvenience. He also said that everything belonging to him and his supporters belonged to one another.

Also Read: Watch: Who Is Ankita Sharma? ‘Lady Singham’ IPS Officer In Saree Fires AK-47 After Dussehra Shastra Puja, Video Goes Viral    

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500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video

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500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video
500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video
500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video
500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video
500 Weapons Worshipped, Raja Bhaiya’s ‘Elephant’s Teeth’ Remark Draws Loud Cheers At Dussehra Event | Watch Video

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