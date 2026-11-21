Her body was found in an unused train coach, and she carried nothing that said who she was. Only a gold ring with a serpent design gave police somewhere to start.

A Coach That Was Due To Be Cleaned

At the railway yard in Nagercoil, in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district, a coach was standing unused. When workers came to clean it so that it could be put into service on another train, they found the body of a 54 year old woman.

According to police, the crime took place at midnight on November 13, inside that coach.

A Woman Nobody Could Name

There was nothing to show who she was. The only identifiable possession she had on her, according to the report, was a gold ring with a serpent design.

The Ring That Spoke

Railway SP (Trichy) Adarsh Pachera said that hallmark details on the ring led investigators to trace it to Gujarat. The seller there confirmed that the ring had been supplied to a retailer in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

From Raipur To Her Family

Following this lead, police got hold of the PAN details and a Madhya Pradesh address that the woman had given when she bought the jewellery. That led them to her family.

The woman had reportedly been missing from her hometown for the past three months. Her husband and children are now on their way to Kanniyakumari.

A Suspect Within Six Hours

While naming the victim was a breakthrough in itself, police say they also arrested a suspect within six hours of starting the investigation.

Investigators first zeroed in on three suspects. CCTV footage from the railway station was key to narrowing them down. It showed a man dressed in white stepping out of one of the coaches.

The Alleged Confession

When questioned, the man allegedly confessed. Police describe him as someone who had been loitering on the station platform, and say they believe he had met the woman a few times earlier.

According to the police account, he took her to the unused compartment and attacked her. Police say he confessed to sexually assaulting and killing her, and that no weapon was used. This is a statement made to police and has not been tested in court.

What Police Recovered

Police have also recovered a bloodstained shirt that the suspect allegedly wore and then threw into a ditch.

What The Senior Officer Said

Tamil Nadu Railways DGP K Vannia Perumal praised the investigation, especially the work of SP Adarsh Pachera, who camped in Nagercoil for the case. The DGP said the suspect was arrested in six hours.

The Post Mortem

The woman’s body has been sent for a post mortem to establish the cause of death and to confirm the sexual assault. Preliminary findings have indicated rib fractures.

What Happens Next?

Will the post mortem and forensic reports match what the suspect allegedly told police? Will the shirt and the station footage stand up as evidence in court? Why was a woman from Madhya Pradesh in Nagercoil, so far from home, and how did she come to be at the yard? And what will her family say when they arrive? Police have not said.

Also Read: A Job He Had Waited For, A Life Cut Short In Seconds’; 25-Year-Old Telangana Student Dies In Horrific US Highway Crash After Deer Suddenly Crosses Road