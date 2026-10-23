55-year-old DRDO Staff Killed After Being Thrashed Over Allegations of Molestation in Hyderabad

A 55-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) employee died after he was thrashed by his neighbour over allegations of molestation by a woman. The deceased has been identified as Ram Mohan.

Mohan died while undergoing treatment on Thursday after allegedly sustaining a serious head injury during a confrontation with his neighbour over allegations of harassment. The incident took place in Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Ram Mohan had been residing on Venkateswara Swamy Temple Street in the locality for the past two years. According to reports, he was allegedly harassing a young woman living in the neighbourhood and was reportedly behaving inappropriately with the woman for some time.

On Wednesday night, the woman reportedly informed her relative, Abhijith, about the alleged harassment. Subsequently, Abhijith confronted Ram Mohan and questioned him over his alleged behaviour, leading to a heated argument between the two.

During the altercation, Abhijith allegedly pushed Ram Mohan to the ground, leaving him with a serious head injury. He was immediately shifted to CC Shroff Hospital in Kacheguda for medical treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday during treatment.

According to Chikkadpally police, the deceased lived in a rented accommodation on the first floor of a 3-storey building. As his family was in their village in Karimnagar for Dasara, he came back to the house alone at around 7 pm on Wednesday. The woman’s family resides on the floor above.

Following a complaint lodged by Ram Mohan’s wife, Chikkadpally police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.