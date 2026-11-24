However, the police received a tip in September 2024 that a vehicle was carrying an illegal amount of banned drugs. Police acted, seized the vehicle and found 550 tablets. While one person was apprehended at the scene, Kulwant Singh escaped. Now what seemed like an ordinary case of recovery of banned drugs is going to see High Court directing the state to compensate the escaping person.

The Night It All Started

On 16th of September 2024, FIR no. 77 was registered against unknown individuals by police in the station of Lakho Ke Behram in Ferozepur district under Sections 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, commonly known as NDPS Act. The basis of filing the FIR was secret information and recovery of 550 tablets of Tapentadol Hydrochloride from the vehicle. At the spot, Rajinder Kumar was apprehended.

Man Who Escaped Enters Courtroom

Singh did not remain an absconder for very long. His anticipatory bail was accepted by the Supreme Court in March 2025. Thereafter, he approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with his quashing petition, based on a rather simple premise: Tapentadol Hydrochloride is not a contraband substance and even the FSL report mentions the same.

Warning that Went Unheeded

The police version of events was accepted by the court. While going through the challan, the Assistant Public Prosecutor observed the presence of the salt mentioned in the FSL report. The Assistant Public Prosecutor asked Inspector Gurjant Singh to seek an opinion from the Drug Inspector as to whether the substance comes under the purview of the NDPS Act.

The Police claim that no such opinion was taken. The challan was forwarded to the trial court in a routine fashion on 6th May, this year. The trial court sought a report whereupon the Drug Inspector gave an opinion that the salt does not come under the NDPS Act. It is only on 18th November that the departmental action is taken by the police against the Drug Inspector.

Police Claim No Malicious Intent, While the Court Finds No Response to Charge

The police contended that the opinion of the Drug Inspector at a later point could not be a sole ground to hold that Singh was maligned and that there was no malice involved in the process of investigation.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal was not convinced about allowing the case to continue further. It was observed that the State had failed to explain why a challan was filed when it was found that Tapentadol Hydrochloride is not a narcotic substance. Another noteworthy observation of the Court in connection with the departmental proceedings was that just initiating the proceedings against the investigating officer would not do, as it was merely an eyewash.

The Order That Cost The State Rs 1 Lakh

The Court allowed the petition and quashed FIR number 77 dated 16 September 2024, along with all consequential proceedings, so far as Singh was concerned. It then went a step further and directed the State to pay him Rs 1,00,000 as compensation, while leaving the State free to pursue other remedies available in law.

Advocate Abhaysher Singh appeared for the petitioner, and Deputy Advocate General Ravinder Singh represented the State.

A Case That Raises A Bigger Question

For nearly fourteen months, a man lived under the shadow of a drug case over tablets that the law does not classify as narcotics. The warning signs were in the paperwork from the start, yet the case moved forward, and it took a trial court’s request and a High Court petition to stop it. Whether the departmental action against the inspector will lead to any real consequence is yet to be seen, and the State still has the option to seek other remedies. For now, the order stands as a reminder to investigators that a charge under a strict law like the NDPS Act must first be checked against the science on the lab report.

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