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Home > Regionals News > 56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata

56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata

A 56-year-old guest was arrested in Kolkata after two women from Nagaland allegedly accused him of molesting them at a hotel on the EM Bypass, where the Brazil football team was staying.

An earlier molestation-related complaint had also reportedly been filed at the same hotel.
An earlier molestation-related complaint had also reportedly been filed at the same hotel.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:06 IST

A 56-year-old hotel guest was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland at a hotel on the EM Bypass, police said. The incident reportedly took place in the hotel lobby when a group of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Brazilian football team and cheer for the players after their match against India.

Incident Took Place in Hotel Lobby

According to reports, members of the Brazilian team had arrived at the hotel after their 4-0 match against India at Salt Lake Stadium. Several fans had gathered in the lobby as the players entered the premises. During the gathering, one of the women allegedly accused a man of touching her inappropriately. The woman is understood to have immediately objected to the alleged behaviour. The incident reportedly involved two women from Nagaland who were among the group of fans present at the hotel.

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Police Trace Accused Through CCTV

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Pragati Maidan police station under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).Police examined CCTV footage from the hotel to establish what had happened and identify the accused. After reviewing the  recordings, officers reportedly traced the man to his hotel room and arrested him. The accused was identified as Palash Ray, 56, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and are examining available evidence, including CCTV footage and statements from witnesses.

Earlier Complaint Draws Attention

The latest case has also brought attention to an earlier molestation-related complaint reportedly made at the same hotel. Police are expected to examine whether there is any connection between the two incidents. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The case comes amid heightened attention around security and crowd management at hotels hosting visiting football teams, as large numbers of fans often gather to see the players.
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56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata
Tags: 56-year-old guest arrestedBrazil football team Kolkatahotel molestation caseKolkata Brazil team hotelKolkata molestation caseNagaland women molestationwomen molested in Kolkata

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56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata

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56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata
56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata
56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata
56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata
56-Year-Old Guest Accused Of Molesting Two Women At Brazil Team Hotel In Kolkata

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