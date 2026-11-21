A 57-year-old Japanese woman who travelled to India to learn yoga has accused the owner of a yoga academy of sexually assaulting her repeatedly. The accused was arrested following her complaint and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. According to the woman’s allegations, the academy owner sexually assaulted her on three occasions, exploiting her vulnerability while she was staying at the institution for yoga training.

Alleged Assault Inside Yoga Hall After Dinner

In her complaint, the woman alleged that one of the incidents took place after dinner, when the academy owner took her to the yoga hall and sexually assaulted her there. She further alleged that he approached her room on other occasions, knocked on the door and called her to his room. The woman reportedly told police that the accused repeatedly subjected her to unwanted sexual advances and assault during her stay at the academy. The allegations have raised concerns about the safety of foreign visitors who travel to India for wellness programmes and specialised training.

Woman Feared Losing Course Fees and Accommodation

The complainant also described the difficult position she believed she was in while staying at the academy. According to her account, she feared that refusing the accused could put her yoga training at risk and result in her losing the money she had already paid for the course. She also allegedly worried about being left without support or a place to stay in an unfamiliar country. These fears, according to the complaint, made it difficult for her to speak out or leave the situation.

Accused Arrested, Court Sends Him to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Following the woman’s complaint, police arrested the yoga academy owner. He has since been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The case is under investigation, and the allegations will be examined as part of the legal process. The accused’s arrest and judicial custody do not amount to a finding of guilt. Further details about the investigation and the academy have not been provided.

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