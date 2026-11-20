A gesture of kindness turned into a scary experience for a 57-year-old man in Hyderabad. Mohammad Abdul Salaam halted his motorcycle to give a ride to a stranger. But the stranger reportedly attempted to grab his mobile phone and beat him up with a sharp-edged weapon when he objected to it.

This whole incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. As per Salaam’s nephew, a stranger came to him and asked for a ride from him. The 57-year-old obliged him and let him go with him. But this happened soon after resuming their journey.

Accused Tries To Snatch Mobile Phone, Slashes Man’s Neck

According to the stranger, he made an attempt to steal the mobile phone which was in the upper shirt pocket of Salaam. However, when he tried to stop him from committing the act, he was attacked with a sharp object. He slashed his neck from behind and stabbed him on the front side before running away.

In spite of being severely wounded, Salaam somehow made it to his home riding his bicycle. He told his family members what happened to him, after which they took him to the nearest hospital. It has been reported that one of the blood vessels of his neck was damaged. He was transferred to another hospital for his treatment.

Family Appeals To Police To Arrest Attacker

The family said the accused was a complete stranger, aged between 25 and 30 years. Salaam regularly used the same road while travelling to work and had no previous connection with the attacker.

“He stopped only out of sympathy because the man had asked for a lift. He never imagined that someone would stab him over an ordinary mobile phone,” his nephew, Syed Mohammed, said. He also appealed to the police to identify and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the family expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime in the locality. They demanded increased police patrolling to prevent such attacks and ensure public safety.