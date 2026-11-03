57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??

A tragic incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a 57-year-old police Sub-Inspector died suddenly while performing night duty on Tuesday, November 3. The officer, identified as Laxman Singh, was deployed for security duty in Gandu Nagla village under the Bahadurgarh police station area. The shocking incident came to light the following morning when villagers noticed that the officer had remained motionless on his chair for a long time. His sudden death has sent a wave of grief through the police department.

Villagers Find Sub-Inspector Motionless on Chair

According to information, Laxman Singh was performing his night duty while seated on a chair in the village. Throughout the night, villagers believed that the officer was alert and carrying out his responsibilities. However, in the morning, they noticed that he had not moved for a considerable period. Even after repeatedly calling out to him, there was no response. Suspecting something was wrong, the villagers immediately informed the police.

हापुड़ में ड्यूटी के दौरान दरोगा लक्ष्मण सिंह की मौत, कुर्सी पर बैठे-बैठे थमी सांसें; हार्ट अटैक की आशंका उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ जिले में थाना बहादुरगढ़ में तैनात उप निरीक्षक लक्ष्मण सिंह की मंगलवार, 3 नवंबर को रात्रि ड्यूटी के दौरान अचानक मौत हो गई। वह बहादुरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव गंदू नगला में सुरक्षा ड्यूटी पर तैनात थे। उनकी मौत की खबर से पुलिस विभाग में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक, लक्ष्मण सिंह रात में गांव में एक कुर्सी पर बैठकर ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। रातभर ग्रामीण उन्हें ड्यूटी पर मुस्तैद समझते रहे। सुबह जब काफी देर तक उनके शरीर में कोई हलचल नहीं दिखाई दी और आवाज देने पर भी उन्होंने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी, तब ग्रामीणों को अनहोनी की आशंका हुई। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही बहादुरगढ़ थाना प्रभारी इंद्रकांत यादव पुलिस टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। जांच के दौरान उप निरीक्षक को मृत पाया गया। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। हार्ट अटैक की आशंका, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार, लक्ष्मण सिंह की मौत का कारण हार्ट अटैक माना जा रहा है। हालांकि, मौत की वास्तविक वजह पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगी। क्षेत्राधिकारी राहुल यादव ने भी रात्रि ड्यूटी के दौरान उप निरीक्षक की मौत की पुष्टि की है। लक्ष्मण सिंह की उम्र करीब 57 वर्ष बताई गई है। वह मूल रूप से अलीगढ़ जनपद के सादाबाद क्षेत्र के रहने वाले थे। उनके आकस्मिक निधन की सूचना परिजनों को दे दी गई है। साथी पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। #Hapur #UttarPradeshPolice #LaxmanSingh #PoliceNews #HapurNews — Vishal Singh🇮🇳 (@vishalpcbvisha1) November 3, 2026

Police Team Reaches Spot, Body Sent for Postmortem

Following the information, Bahadurgarh Police Station In-charge Indrakant Yadav reached the location along with a police team. During the inspection, the Sub-Inspector was found dead on the chair. Police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Heart Attack Suspected, Postmortem Report Awaited

According to preliminary information, Laxman Singh is suspected to have died due to a heart attack while performing night duty. However, officials have clarified that the exact cause of death will be established only after the postmortem report is received. Area Officer Rahul Yadav also confirmed the Sub-Inspector’s death during night duty.

Family Informed, Police Department Mourns Loss

Laxman Singh was approximately 57 years old and originally belonged to the Sadabad area of Aligarh district. His family has been informed about his sudden demise. Meanwhile, fellow police personnel have expressed deep grief over the loss of their colleague, who died while carrying out his official responsibilities.

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