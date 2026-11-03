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Home > Regionals News > 57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??

57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??

His body was sent for postmortem examination, while a heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death. The exact reason will be known after the postmortem report.

A 57-year-old police Sub-Inspector, Laxman Singh, died suddenly while performing night duty in Gandu Nagla village. (Source:Screengrab)
A 57-year-old police Sub-Inspector, Laxman Singh, died suddenly while performing night duty in Gandu Nagla village. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 15:29 IST

A tragic incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a 57-year-old police Sub-Inspector died suddenly while performing night duty on Tuesday, November 3. The officer, identified as Laxman Singh, was deployed for security duty in Gandu Nagla village under the Bahadurgarh police station area. The shocking incident came to light the following morning when villagers noticed that the officer had remained motionless on his chair for a long time. His sudden death has sent a wave of grief through the police department.

Villagers Find Sub-Inspector Motionless on Chair

According to information, Laxman Singh was performing his night duty while seated on a chair in the village. Throughout the night, villagers believed that the officer was alert and carrying out his responsibilities. However, in the morning, they noticed that he had not moved for a considerable period. Even after repeatedly calling out to him, there was no response. Suspecting something was wrong, the villagers immediately informed the police.

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Police Team Reaches Spot, Body Sent for Postmortem

Following the information, Bahadurgarh Police Station In-charge Indrakant Yadav reached the location along with a police team. During the inspection, the Sub-Inspector was found dead on the chair. Police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Heart Attack Suspected, Postmortem Report Awaited

According to preliminary information, Laxman Singh is suspected to have died due to a heart attack while performing night duty. However, officials have clarified that the exact cause of death will be established only after the postmortem report is received. Area Officer Rahul Yadav also confirmed the Sub-Inspector’s death during night duty.

Family Informed, Police Department Mourns Loss

Laxman Singh was approximately 57 years old and originally belonged to the Sadabad area of Aligarh district. His family has been informed about his sudden demise. Meanwhile, fellow police personnel have expressed deep grief over the loss of their colleague, who died while carrying out his official responsibilities.
Also Read: 16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuris In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

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57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??
Tags: Bahadurgarh Police StationGandu Nagla VillageHapur PoliceLaxman Singh DeathPolice Officer Dies On DutySub Inspector Laxman SinghUP police newsUP Police SI DeathUP Police Sub Inspector

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57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??

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57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??
57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??
57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??
57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??
57-Year-Old Police Officer Dies While On Night Duty, Villagers Mistake Him For Being Alert As He Sits Motionless On Chair – What Happened In Hapur??

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