5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

An unusual case occurred on Thursday night in Hardauli village, Fatehpur district, in which the villagers, who were frustrated with poor connectivity through their mobile phones for almost two years, kidnapped a telecom technician and tied him up to the mobile tower for about two hours.

What Occurred There?

As per the FIR, the victim Adityabhan Singh, a resident of Basawanpur, went to Hardauli village on Thursday night to check the power supply. While he was there, a mob of villagers reached the spot and started fighting with him for the poor connectivity of their mobile phones. It is reported that one of the villagers threatened him of tying him up to the mobile tower, which would solve their problem of poor connectivity. After this incident, they abducted him and tied him up to the tower.

फतेहपुर — मोबाइल पर 5G नेटवर्क न आने पर ग्रामीणों का फूटा गुस्सा। टॉवर कर्मचारी को ग्रामीणों ने बनाया बंधक, 02 साल से नेटवर्क की समस्या से परेशान हैं ग्रामीण। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी, बिंदकी कोतवाली क्षेत्र के हरदौली गांव का बताया जा रहा वायरल वीडियो pic.twitter.com/SJ8q8RlJBa — Vineet G 🇮🇳 (@aapka_vineet) September 11, 2026

Police Rescue The Technician

Police posted at the 112 helpline were alerted by another villager and rushed to the spot, freeing the technician from the villagers’ custody and taking him to the police station. On his complaint, an FIR under section 127(2) of the BNS was registered at Bindiki police station against unidentified villagers.

Villagers’ Grievance Over Network Issues

Villagers claimed that the poor connectivity has been affecting phone calls, internet access and other online activities, causing both inconvenience and financial losses. They also alleged that they continued paying high recharge charges despite receiving inadequate network service, even though a private mobile company had installed a tower in the village around two years ago with the promise of resolving connectivity issues.

An Unusual Twist

Sources indicated that as villagers pressured the technician to fix their network problems, he himself suggested being taken captive so the matter could be escalated to senior officials at the telecom company, in the hope of drawing quicker attention to their complaints.

Video Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

The incident was filmed by a villager and quickly went viral on social media, which is how police first learned of the matter. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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