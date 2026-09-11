LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

A telecom technician was allegedly abducted and tied to a mobile tower in Fatehpur’s Hardauli village after residents expressed frustration over poor mobile connectivity for nearly two years. Police rescued him and registered an FIR.

Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes. Image Credit: @aapka_vineet/X
Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes. Image Credit: @aapka_vineet/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 15:12 IST

An unusual case occurred on Thursday night in Hardauli village, Fatehpur district, in which the villagers, who were frustrated with poor connectivity through their mobile phones for almost two years, kidnapped a telecom technician and tied him up to the mobile tower for about two hours.

What Occurred There?

As per the FIR, the victim Adityabhan Singh, a resident of Basawanpur, went to Hardauli village on Thursday night to check the power supply. While he was there, a mob of villagers reached the spot and started fighting with him for the poor connectivity of their mobile phones. It is reported that one of the villagers threatened him of tying him up to the mobile tower, which would solve their problem of poor connectivity. After this incident, they abducted him and tied him up to the tower.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Rescue The Technician

Police posted at the 112 helpline were alerted by another villager and rushed to the spot, freeing the technician from the villagers’ custody and taking him to the police station. On his complaint, an FIR under section 127(2) of the BNS was registered at Bindiki police station against unidentified villagers.

Villagers’ Grievance Over Network Issues

Villagers claimed that the poor connectivity has been affecting phone calls, internet access and other online activities, causing both inconvenience and financial losses. They also alleged that they continued paying high recharge charges despite receiving inadequate network service, even though a private mobile company had installed a tower in the village around two years ago with the promise of resolving connectivity issues.

An Unusual Twist

Sources indicated that as villagers pressured the technician to fix their network problems, he himself suggested being taken captive so the matter could be escalated to senior officials at the telecom company, in the hope of drawing quicker attention to their complaints.

Video Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

The incident was filmed by a villager and quickly went viral on social media, which is how police first learned of the matter. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Also read: Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did an Unthinkable Act Surprising the Duo

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

RELATED News

Temple Demolished, But Khade Hanuman Won’t Move: Faith vs Engineering In Ujjain

‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

(OUT)Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 11-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam (SK.69) Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

11-Year Love Affair, Physical Relations, 2 Abortions And Shocking Betrayal: Hyderabad Police Constable’s ‘Enough Time To Get Married’ Promise

Meeting With Woman Goes Wrong, Jharkhand Man Beaten By Villagers, Assault Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Why Were Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq Questioned By NCCIA? Pakistan Players Face Fresh Trouble Over Alleged England Tour Leaks

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Couple Seen Getting Intimate Inside Train, But Who Was Really In The Wrong?

Mohammed Siraj Reveals What Went Wrong on Sri Lanka Test Tour After Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: ‘Had Never Taken Two Full Months Off’

Radha Ashtami 2026: When Is Radha Rani’s Birthday? Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Time And Auspicious Yogas

Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events

Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

Mohammed Shami Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Win — ‘He Isn’t Even as Old as My Cricket Career’

5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH
5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH
5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH
5G Outage Sparks Fury: Villagers Tie Up Employee To Pole Over Network Woes | WATCH

QUICK LINKS