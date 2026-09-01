6 Dead, 15 Injured As Passenger-Laden Pickup Truck Rams Into Truck On KMP Expressway In Haryana’s Palwal

Five devotees were killed and 15 others were seriously injured after a pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims crashed into a truck parked on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Palwal early Tuesday. The pilgrims were returning to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh after visiting religious sites in Rajasthan, including the Khatu Shyam and Balaji temples. The impact completely wrecked the pickup.

Palwal crash leaves five devotees dead after pilgrimage

The victims had started their journey on Friday and were from Kisanpur Muraiya, Makoya, Chanda and nearby villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district. They were travelling back after completing their pilgrimage when the crash took place on the Palwal stretch of the expressway.

According to police, the pickup rammed into the rear of a truck that was parked along the roadside. The collision caused severe damage to the vehicle and left several passengers injured.

Palwal rescue operation brings victims to hospital

After receiving information, police reached the Palwal accident spot and, with help from passersby, rescued the victims. They were taken to Palwal District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared five people dead upon arrival.

The remaining 15 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Palwal District Civil Hospital. Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Palwal police search for both drivers after fatal collision

The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle after the Palwal crash. The driver of the pickup is also absconding, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are now working to trace both missing drivers and establish the circumstances that led to the deadly Palwal collision.

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